StarterCoin (STAC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $49.00

StarterCoin (STAC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One StarterCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StarterCoin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. StarterCoin has a total market capitalization of $33,714.64 and approximately $49.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About StarterCoin

STAC is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

StarterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

