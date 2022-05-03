Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $230.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) will post $230.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $233.43 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STVN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.44 ($25.72).

Shares of NYSE STVN traded down €0.53 ($0.56) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €15.73 ($16.56). 3,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($15.14) and a 12 month high of €29.18 ($30.72).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,933,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

