Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 1,428 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

NYSE:WAT traded up $19.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.00. 6,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,378. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.83.

Waters Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.