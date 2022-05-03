Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 8,885 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

BSX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. 66,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,732,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.91.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

