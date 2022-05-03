Stiles Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.36.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.33. 11,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,605. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.10 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.84 and its 200 day moving average is $152.41.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.25%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.