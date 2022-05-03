Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for May 3rd (BTU, BTX, BVRDF, BY, CALX, CBTX, CBU, CCCS, CGEMY, CGNX)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, May 3rd:

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on IL-2 cytokine-based therapies in treating patients with cancer. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC., formerly known as NTN Buzztime, is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Calix provides the cloud, software platforms, systems and services required for communications service providers to simplify their business, excite their subscribers and grow their value. “

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. provides SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Capgemini is engaged in providing consulting, technology and outsourcing services. Its consulting services include identifying, structuring and executing, on behalf of its clients, the transformation projects. The Company’s technology services include design, development and implementation of technical projects for systems integration and IT application development. Its outsourcing services comprise application outsourcing, business process outsourcing, infrastructure outsourcing, green IT services, service management, and service desk support. It serves customers primarily in public sector, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, retail, distribution, transportation, energy, utilities, chemicals, telecommunication, media, and entertainment markets. Capgemini is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

