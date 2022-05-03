StockNews.com Downgrades Bunge (NYSE:BG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.56.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG opened at $115.24 on Friday. Bunge has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.32. Bunge had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $9,860,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Bunge by 100.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.