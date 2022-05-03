StockNews.com Lowers Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

HI opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.21.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

