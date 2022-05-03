StockNews.com Lowers NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NEU opened at $337.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.35. NewMarket has a one year low of $296.05 and a one year high of $378.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $576.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at $119,459,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $19,882,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in NewMarket by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

