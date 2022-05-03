StockNews.com Lowers Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.63. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $55.10.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Zumiez by 1,149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Zumiez by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

