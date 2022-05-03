StockNews.com Upgrades OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $78.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems has a one year low of $76.09 and a one year high of $102.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.15.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 154,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 45,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

