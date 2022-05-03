STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Stock Holdings Increased by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,560,000 after buying an additional 323,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,725,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,326,000 after acquiring an additional 58,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,339 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,193,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,469,000 after purchasing an additional 441,640 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

Shares of STOR stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,799,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,455. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.