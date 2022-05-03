Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Up 24.0% in April

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 485,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 232,111 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 77.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

