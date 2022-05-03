Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €82.41 ($86.75).

SAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($102.11) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($89.47) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($65.37) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($87.37) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($82.11) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ETR:SAX traded down €1.15 ($1.21) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €56.00 ($58.95). 44,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €54.45 ($57.32) and a 12 month high of €76.05 ($80.05). The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 92.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €62.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €67.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

