Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $72,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693,715 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $902,679,000 after purchasing an additional 285,571 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.44.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.93. 9,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,218. The company has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.