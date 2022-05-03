Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.44.

NYSE SYK opened at $236.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.48. Stryker has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 584,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,065,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

