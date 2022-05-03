Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMMY opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.86. Sumitomo Chemical has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.07%.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

