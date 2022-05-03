Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 186,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of SUHJY stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2021, the company's land bank comprised 57.9 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 75.3 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

