Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Super Micro Computer updated its Q4 guidance to $1.51-1.69 EPS.

SMCI stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 408,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 313.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 19,708 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

