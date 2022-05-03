Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.51-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4-1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 408,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.19. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.44.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $226,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,604 shares of company stock worth $2,231,678 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,169,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after buying an additional 178,708 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after buying an additional 105,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,439.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after buying an additional 329,761 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 19,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

