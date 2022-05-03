Suzano S.A. (SUZ) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.13 on May 20th

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1263 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Suzano has a payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Suzano to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Shares of SUZ stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29. Suzano has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 71.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suzano will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Suzano during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Suzano during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suzano in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Suzano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

