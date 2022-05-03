Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives $480.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $480.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCMWY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.42.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom (Get Rating)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.