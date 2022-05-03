Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives $480.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $480.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCMWY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.42.
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
