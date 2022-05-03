Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Synchronoss Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey George Miller purchased 72,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $97,443.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 334,422 shares of company stock valued at $422,357 and sold 20,715 shares valued at $31,861. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,528 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

