T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 240.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $125.28 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.22 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.