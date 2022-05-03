T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. T2 Biosystems has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 175.50%.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

TTOO opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 272,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 198,118 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 383.8% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 113,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 145.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T2 Biosystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.55.

About T2 Biosystems (Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.