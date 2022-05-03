Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Lifted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.7% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $3,253,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.63. 9,507,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,914,947. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $90.22 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.