TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.24 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.26. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.50.

TSE:TRP opened at C$68.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$67.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.62. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$57.71 and a 1 year high of C$74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 187.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,660 shares in the company, valued at C$575,636.26. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total transaction of C$563,939.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$426,120. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

