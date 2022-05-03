TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TCRR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of TCRR opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $23.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.
About TCR2 Therapeutics (Get Rating)
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.
