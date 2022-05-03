TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCRR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TCRR opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $23.19.

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.