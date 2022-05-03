TD Securities Boosts Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$225.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CGJTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.57.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of CGJTF stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.58. 105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.28 and its 200 day moving average is $136.79. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $112.98 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.