TD Securities Boosts Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$225.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
CGJTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.57.
Shares of CGJTF stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.58. 105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.28 and its 200 day moving average is $136.79. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $112.98 and a 1 year high of $180.00.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
