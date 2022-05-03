Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises about 1.6% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Teradyne worth $26,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Shares of TER stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.62 and a 200-day moving average of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

