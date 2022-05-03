Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ternium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.65. Ternium posted earnings per share of $5.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ternium will report full year earnings of $9.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $11.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ternium.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $1.12. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS.

TX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ternium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Ternium by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TX traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.98. 885,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Ternium has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.93%.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

