TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

TTI stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24.

In other TETRA Technologies news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $713,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,544,000 after buying an additional 1,718,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 509,742 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,135,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 270,131 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 98,661 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

