The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Bank of Princeton has increased its dividend by an average of 180.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bank of Princeton has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Princeton to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82.

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Princeton will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter.

BPRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood cut Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

