The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Increased by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.46. 9,416,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,952,239. The company has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $65.73 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.87.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and sold 564,966 shares worth $50,790,989. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

