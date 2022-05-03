The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lessened by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 3.4% of Gs Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.92.

Home Depot stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.96. 3,324,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,032. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.86 and a 200 day moving average of $357.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $315.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

