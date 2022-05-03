The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lowered by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,612 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,193,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,610 shares of company stock worth $25,737,996. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,054,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,958. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.95 and a 200-day moving average of $154.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $374.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

