The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $156.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,179. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.39. The firm has a market cap of $376.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,610 shares of company stock valued at $25,737,996. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

