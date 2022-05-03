The Real Good Food Company, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:RGF)

Real Good Food’s (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 4th. Real Good Food had issued 5,333,333 shares in its initial public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $63,999,996 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

RGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

RGF opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.07. Real Good Food has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

In related news, Director Deanna T. Brady acquired 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $36,797.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for The Real Good Food Company, LLC that operates as a health- and wellness-focused frozen food company. It develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients in the United States.

