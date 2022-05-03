The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 4.2% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.58.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.72. 11,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,415. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

