The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 2.7% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $23,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.58.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

