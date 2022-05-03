TheStreet Upgrades Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,898,000 after buying an additional 59,411 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 62.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 558.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 67,132 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

