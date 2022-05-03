Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $99.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $92.22 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 90,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 570.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 66.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

