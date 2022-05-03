Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 304 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC traded up $7.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,756. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.63 and its 200 day moving average is $377.50. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $285.89 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

