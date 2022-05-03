Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 1,930 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.07. 2,429,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,082. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $144.74 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

