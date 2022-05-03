Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 31,942,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,735,402. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

