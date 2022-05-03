Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.73. 649,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,805. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $74.37.

