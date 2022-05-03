Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.9% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 344.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.51. 5,983,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,967,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $419.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

