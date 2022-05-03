Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 798 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,898 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,447,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,118. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.54.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.