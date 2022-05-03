Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

NYSE DG traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $236.96. 1,176,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,978. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.64. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

