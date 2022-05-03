Tigress Financial Boosts Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $32.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Tigress Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.79.

ACI stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,138. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $880,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,420,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $823,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

